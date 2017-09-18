Man arrested in crash that killed woman, injured her twins

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash in western Michigan that killed a 33-year-old woman and critically injured her 5-year-old twin sons.

Jail records show the man was booked Sunday on charges of reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident. He was being held in the Kent County Jail without bond pending an arraignment on the charges.

The sheriff's department says Meranda Baguss, of Sand Lake, was killed Friday when the driver of a pickup truck blew through a stop sign and struck her vehicle. Her twins were hospitalized after being injured in the crash at a rural intersection in Courtland Township, near Grand Rapids.

Authorities had searched for the driver, who fled on foot.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.