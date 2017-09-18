Off-duty officers, civilians, save man from submerged vehicle

Three off-duty or retired police officers are among those credited with saving the life of a Mid-Michigan man who lost control of his vehicle and went into a pond.

It happened at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 16.

Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green reports that 26-year-old Derian Schultz, of Bay City, was northbound on I-75 near Stanley Road when he suffered a medical emergency.

That caused him to lose control, go off the road, and into a pond near Stanley Road, submerging his vehicle.

Off-duty Frankenmuth Police Sergeant John Mason was heading northbound along I-75 in that same stretch, and the Birmingham, Michigan, Police Chief Mark Clemence, and retired Birmingham Police Captain John Heppner, were riding together, also northbound in that area.

They all stopped when they saw what happened.

Clemence said when he and Heppner got to the pond a civilian was already in the water trying to help. Another person was also coming across the pond in a rowboat.

Clemence told TV5 he noticed bubbles coming up and saw that water was halfway up the vehicle's windshield; that's when he told Heppner to get a tire iron and went in. Clemence said when he got to the vehicle the driver had his head against the roof and was trying to stay above water. He tried to break the window with the tire iron but lost it. Finally, they were able to get the driver to the back seat and out of the vehicle.

Green reports that Schultz survived, and is in good condition.

