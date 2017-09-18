Facebook post about horses goes viral, sheriff comments on situation

A Facebook post about the condition of some horses in Tuscola County has gone viral, and now the sheriff’s office is speaking out.

The post showed several pictures of horses along Barnes Road and raised concerns about the animals’ well-being.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office now reports that they checked with the parties involved, and said that the horses are, and have been under, the care of a veterinarian.

They also said that animal control has been there and ensured that the horses are being treated.

The post went on to say that one of the horses does have an issue that a vet is addressing.

The department also reminds people that trespassing on someone’s property is not a good idea.

TV5 is following this story and will have more information starting at 5.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.