The Heart of Shiawassee United Way is closing its doors

The Heart of Shiawassee United Way (HSUW) announced it will end operations by December 31.

The Board of Trustees cited donor fatigue, high operational costs, and redundancy of services provided by other non-profit organizations in the region for the move.

HSUW has served Shiawassee County for 40 years by providing food, shelter, referral services, and funding for other local non-profit organizations.

One of the HSUW programs, The Hunger Network, will continue to be funded by another organization, the Shiawassee Community Foundation.

The Hunger Network consists of nine local food pantries within the county and provided 180,000 meals in 2016.

The funds requested from the HSUW for non-profit programs will be allocated to the appropriate organizations as normal through the rest of the year, or before Dec. 31.

As HSUW closes its doors, it thanks the many donors they have had for more than 40 years.

