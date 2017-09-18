Man hit by van has severe head trauma

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a van.

It happened at 12:59 a.m. on Monday, Sept 18 at R. T. Longway and Minnesota in Flint.

Police report that a woman driving a Dodge Caravan was driving home from work eastbound on R.T. Longway in the inside lane. That’s when police said she hit Gage Engel, 19, who was crossing southbound across R. T. Longway at Minnesota.

Engel is listed in critical condition with severe head trauma.

Investigators report that the driver is cooperating, and speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

If you have any information pertaining to the investigation, call Lt. Pillsbury at (810) 237-6898.

