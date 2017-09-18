It's National Cheese Burger Day!

Today we celebrate the perfect pairing of cheese and beef, National Cheeseburger Day.

Whether you prefer Cheddar, Swiss, or Provolone, you can celebrate America’s pastime sandwich by digging into a cheeseburger.

There are a number of theories on how the national holiday started, some even go back to the 20s.

One theory suggests the cheeseburger began in a California sandwich shop called The Rite Spot. Legend has it that Lionel Strenberger dropped a slice of American cheese on to sizzling hamburger as an experiment.

Another theory suggests the famous sandwich first appeared on an O’Dells in 1928 for 25 cents.

The archives of Gus Belt, the founder of Steak ‘n Shake, show he applied for the trademark on the word “cheeseburger” in the 1930s.

Kaelin’s Restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky said it invented America’s favorite sandwich in 1934.

Louis Ballast, from Humpty Dumpty Drive-In, was awarded the trademark for the name “cheeseburger” in 1935.

However you believe the patty met the cheese, the holiday is an easy day to celebrate.

So if your feeling blue, get yourself a Blue Cheese burger.

