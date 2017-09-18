Young boys save residents from Michigan apartment fire

Two young Michigan boys are being hailed as heroes after flames tore through their apartment complex.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the Romulus building Sunday night.

When 10-year-old Freddie King heard the building was on fire, he grabbed his friend, 11-year-old R.J. Stockton, and the two jumped into action knocking on doors and telling residents to get out.

"Well we were just thinking about helping the people. And we weren't trying to get hurt so we covered up our nose and stuff,” Stockton said.

Everyone made it out safely.

Vince Wade, who lived in a third building that didn't catch fire but was damaged from all the smoke, said everything inside his unit is ruined because of all the soot left from that smoke.

"The whole one building was just totally engulfed. Flames just jumping about 15 to 20 feet above the top of the roof,” Wade said.

The Red Cross is helping the several dozen people who lost their homes.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

