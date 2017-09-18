ATQ: Petition filed over roaches, abandoned cars at Saginaw home

Neighbors are standing together to protest deplorable conditions at an abandoned house, which they say is causing problems in their own homes.

The residents complained abandoned cars make for an eyesore and a cockroach infestation inside the blighted property on Burnham Street is spreading into other homes in the Saginaw neighborhood.

"Obviously, it's very important to resolve issues in our neighborhoods and do it quickly and efficiently,” John Stemple said.

Stemple is the chief inspector for the city of Saginaw.

"It affects the quality of life of folks that live in and around these problems,” he said.

One neighbor said the home is so bad it sounds like bubble wrap if you were to walk inside. They said the roaches are out of control.

The home is owned by Tri-City Properties, a company based in Saginaw. An employee for the company said they are working with police to get rid of the abandoned cars.

They are also treating the house for cockroaches and will continue to do so until the problem is resolved.

"We've been on the phone with the owners today a couple of times. We are continuing to require that they make progress and get the matter resolved,” Stemple said.

An exterminator report for the home proves the property has been treated for roaches at least once on Sept. 1, but it doesn’t appear to have satisfied neighbors.

Monday, they filed a Public Nuisance Petition form with the city.

Stemple said the city is prepared to take action, perhaps even in court. However, for now, Stemple is going to give the homeowner a chance to clean up the mess.

"As long as they're doing their part and taking steps to solve the problem then we don't necessarily take it to the next step,” Stemple said.

