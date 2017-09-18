Midland couple needs water heater

A Midland County family is in need of a hot water heater as Mid-Michigan inches closer to colder weather.

“I just feel like I’m washing my hands with ice cubes. This is just so, and its on the hot side. It should be warmer than this, much warmer,” Heather Strike said.

Six months ago, Heather Strike and her husband Leo noticed their sinks started to spit out water either too cold or too hot.

“When you’re trying to have a nice warm shower in the winter or when you’re trying to get a nice cold shower in the shower you just have to turn the hot water on to cold in the windows will steam,” Heather said.

After getting it checked out they need a new hot water heater that can cost up to $9,000.

The Strike family said at the end of the month after all of their bills are paid there’s just no room to replace their faulty hot water heater.

Both Leo and Heather are on disability and only get one check per month.

They’re forced to use food pantries and giveaways to feed their kids.

“It leaves us with about $5 for the rest of the month and that’s pretty rough,” Heather said.

After exhausting all other options, the Strike family reached out to TV5’s Rescue Squad for help. Their hope is someone will be kind enough to fund or provide the new hot water heater they desperately need.

“That would be a big weight off of our shoulders,” Heather said. “It’d be one less thing we’d have to figure out. How are we going to fix this? How are we going to take care of this? Basically we just really appreciate the community to give us a hand it’s something we can’t do for ourselves.”

If you or anyone you know can help the Strike family, you can email us at wnem@wnem.com or message us on Facebook.

