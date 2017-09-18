Midland bridge construction causes major backups

Crucial funds are heading to Midland County to help rebuild bridges and roads destroyed by historic flooding.

County leaders said the money means a major bridge can now be rebuilt, but the bridge closing is causing major backup.

“It is an inconvenience to have to make the jog around, instead of cutting straight through,” said Chres French, a Midland resident.

French has had to change her commute to some of her favorite places thanks to the bridge closure on 9 Mile Road in Midland County.

The bridge was damaged by historic flooding back in June and it’s not just residents who are impacted.

“The local businesses, they have to go all the way around to get anywhere,” French said. “That’s what I see is the biggest trouble.”

Thanks to federal funding, the bridge is going to be rebuilt. Terry Palmer, the Managing Director for the Midland County Road Commission, said the Federal Highway Administration will pay for 80 percent of the cost to rebuild the bridge.

“If we hadn’t got the federal funding we probably would have done a temporary patch to get it open.” Palmer said. “Next spring with all those open joints, it can be assembled on site, therefore construction is pretty easy.”

Palmer said he doesn’t have a set date for when the bridge will reopen, but he’s looking forward to getting started.

County officials will now take bids from different construction companies, once a company is selected we’ll get a better look at when the reconstruction will start.

