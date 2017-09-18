ATQ: Pics of alleged horse abuse not what it seems, police say

Pictures of a local horse posted on Facebook have sparked cries of abuse from many around Mid-Michigan, but police say that may not be the case.

The photos are tough to look at. They were posted by Zack Kolaja and shared more than 6,000 times on social media.

"We could see its ribs. The rib cage,” Steve Kolaja said.

Kolaja couldn’t believe his eyes when he drove past the three horses on Barnes Road in Millington. He said he immediately had to stop and check on them.

"We went over and took that water can over to the horse and he lifted up his head and was almost choking as he was taking a drink,” Kolaja said.

Kolaja said the horse's hooves were so overgrown it couldn’t walk. He added he saw sores on its back. He said the other two horses looked like they had not eaten in a while.

Kolaja said he tried to confront the owner.

"I asked him ‘When is the last time this horse has had water?’ He said recently. I said that's not true because the water is thirty, forty feet away from him,” Kolaja said.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department said they have investigated the issue. They said the horses are under the care of a veterinarian.

"They don't want all the attention. They are cooperating with their vet. They have obtained advice from their vet on how to take care of them. They are doing everything they can to make sure they are well taken care of,” Sgt. Michael Mattlin said.

Mattlin wouldn't give the vet’s name, but he said the horses have been seeing one in Frankenmuth for over a year and a half. Officials also said when the horse was checked on by the county it had food, water and shelter.

Despite how it may look, the owners haven't broken any laws.

The sergeant is urging everyone to leave the horses, the owners, and the property alone.

The sheriff's department said deputies are investigating a complaint by the property owner that someone trespassed on his property. Officials said the person opened a gate allowing other animals free and then poured water on the horse and frightened the owner's children.

Kolaja said he's still worried.

"The horse is clearly in distress. It's sad. It's terrible,” he said.

