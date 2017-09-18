Garber announces purchase of Martin Chevrolet

One of the largest auto dealership groups in Mid-Michigan is getting even larger by adding another longtime dealership to its growing family.

Garber Automotive Group officially announced at a press event Monday morning it is acquiring Martin Chevrolet in Saginaw.

Bill Martin is the third generation owner of Martin Chevrolet and decided it was time to move on from the dealership.

After considering several offers, Martin chose Garber, mostly for their commitment to the community and shared local ties.

Martin said for his company, Garber is the perfect fit.

“Garber, everybody knows, I don’t have to tell anybody that is one of the most caring, compassionate, giving back operations and individuals in Saginaw,” Martin said. “I mean there couldn’t have been a better fit.”

Dick Garber, the president of Garber Auto Group, said his company is dedicated to continuing the Martin legacy and taking care of its staff and customers.

“But I really think that Bill picked Garber because he had the most confidence that we would take care of his staff, and care of all of his patrons and his customers, his loyal customers, that have made Martin successful for over 100 years,” Garber said.

All 72 Martin Chevrolet employees will be retained in the transition.

Garber will officially take control on October 2.

