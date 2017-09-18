A record-breaking start to Fall?

Summer went out on a high note in its final day on Thursday, but we won't be seeing the last of it anytime soon.

Overnight

With Thursday evening's strong thunderstorms over and done with, we'll be left with partly cloudy skies overnight. Despite plenty of clear space in the skies, we won't be shedding much of the warmth or mugginess. Low temperatures will dip only to the mid 60s in most locations, so we're going to have to manufacture our own good sleeping weather with the air conditioning.

A lack of wind will again leave us open for some patchy fog too, so stay alert on the roads and use your low beams for safety in foggy areas!

>>Current Temperatures across Mid-Michigan<<

Friday & Beyond

Fall officially begins at 4:20 PM on Friday afternoon, but really just in the strictest definition of the word. High pressure digging in across the eastern United States will become a full-blown heat dome, while we continue to bake under the late-September sun. (Not a phrase you probably ever thought you'd hear.)

Mostly sunny skies will continue from Friday through at least Tuesday, pulling highs easily into the upper 80s and low 90s on an almost daily basis. We already set new record highs in Saginaw and Flint on Thursday, and there is a strong possibility that more will be tied or broken entirely during this heat wave.

See the included graphics for a full breakdown of the scorching numbers.

For those of us itching for some appropriate Fall weather, there just might be some hope in the distance of our First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.