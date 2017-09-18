Fall's arrival delayed

Last week was about as pure Michigan as it gets. A week that started with a few chilly nights that had us turning on the heat, wrapped up with a weekend that had us scrambling for the air conditioning. Fall is drawing ever closer, but it seems our weather may have other plans for its arrival.

Tonight

Thanks to a small pocket of high pressure over the Mackinac Straits, we'll nab ourselves a nice window of generally clear skies this evening, along with pleasantly mild temperatures starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will begin to increase after midnight ahead of an upper level disturbance over the northern Plains. Even so, wet weather will remain out of the picture for the time being.

Coming along with the gradually increasing clouds will be the threat of patchy fog overnight. With cooling temperatures and minimal winds, developing fog may be locally dense and could cause rapid changes in visibility on the roads. Lows overnight will slip to the low and middle 50s.

Tuesday

If it's Fall weather you're looking for, Tuesday's going to be your best bet to get it this week. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take the reigns as the upper-level disturbance crosses through the Great Lakes. Along with the clouds, it will be a day to keep the umbrella within reach as scattered hit-or-miss showers will occasionally work their way up from the south throughout the day.

Showers are most likely along the I-69 corridor including the greater Flint area, but the chance will be there for some brief wet weather regionwide. High temperatures will be held to the low and middle 70s thanks to the clouds and occasional showers, but they won't remain that close to normal for long.

Wednesday & Beyond

If you opted to give the air conditioner a break on Monday and Tuesday, that's going to go right out the window when we hit the second half of the week. Behind Tuesday's disturbance, a new ridge of high pressure already gathering across the Southwest will begin to settle in over the eastern half of the country.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds as we hit the halfway point of the week on Wednesday, with highs for many of us returning to the low 80s. We're not stopping there, though.

This latest ridge of high pressure will mark the beginning of another stretch of dry, unseasonably warm weather that will last for several days. Highs Thursday will again feel more like the middle of July under mostly sunny skies, reaching the low to mid 80s. Even the first day of Fall on Friday won't be spared.

Fall officially begins at 4:20 PM on Friday afternoon, but we'll be seeing conditions more conducive to falling in the pool rather than falling leaves. Mostly sunny skies will continue from Friday through at least Monday with highs easily reaching the low and middle 80s all the way through.

