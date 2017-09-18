Sizzling Fall weather

Tuesday was about as Fall-like as we're going to feel for the foreseeable future, and it left a lot to be desired even with the slightly cooler temperatures. A late-Summer sizzle is set to carry us well into the start of Fall later this week.

Overnight

Tuesday's stubborn clouds will remain exactly that overnight, gradually allowing a few clear patches through as we approach daybreak. Sprinkles and light showers will remain possible, but will become less and less likely as the night goes on.

The insulating effect of the clouds along with the added humidity will keep things on the mild side, with lows headed for the upper 50s and low 60s in many areas. That lingering humidity may also lead to areas of fog, so remain alert if traveling overnight into Wednesday morning!

Use our Interactive Radar to keep tabs on any lingering wet weather.

Wednesday

Wednesday will start under generally cloudy skies, but will see returning sunshine after lunchtime. That sun will also come back at us with some muscle thanks to a warm front lifting northward across Michigan.

Temperatures will quickly rebound into the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon. But for as impressive as those temperatures will be, running around 10 degrees above normal, Wednesday is just the beginning. Get ready to put the air conditioning back into service!

>>Current Temperatures across Mid-Michigan<<

Thursday & Beyond

A new ridge of high pressure developing over the western United States will begin to slide east as we begin the second half of the week. On the leading edge, a new frontal system will edge in from the west.

Though it will be weakening as it approaches, we do run the risk of scaring up a few thunderstorms on Thursday, especially during the afternoon. Outside of any storms, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds as high soar to the middle and upper 80s.

Fall officially begins at 4:20 PM on Friday afternoon, but we'll be seeing conditions more conducive to falling in the pool rather than falling leaves. Mostly sunny skies will continue from Friday through at least Monday with highs easily reaching the middle and upper 80s all the way through.

Highs during this nearly week-long stretch will be encroaching on a few records so keep and eye on the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for updated numbers!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.