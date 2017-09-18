Turning on the furnace...outside

Now less than two days left in the official Summer season, but it is showing no signs of letting up anytime soon!

Tonight

After skies cleared nicely on Wednesday afternoon, we'll hang on to those generally clear skies through the first half of the night. After midnight, more clouds will begin to creep in from the west in association with a weakening frontal boundary.

A stray shower or thunderstorm may stray in with the arriving clouds after 3:00 AM, but the overwhelming majority of us will stay dry through the night. The common denominator of the night will be a slate of warm, balmy conditions. Temperatures will dip only to the low and middle 60s across Mid-Michigan, keeping us 10-15 degrees above average for late-September.

Fog is a possibility again tonight, but in a reduced fashion from what we saw on Tuesday night. Light winds will hang in there to a greater degree, keeping the air mixed, and making it more difficult for fog to break out. Nonetheless, remain alert on the roads into Thursday morning.

Check our Weather Alerts page for any overnight alerts pertaining to storms or fog.

Thursday

Air conditioners, fans, and even the umbrella will be commodities in high demand as we embark on the second half of the week. Despite a steady weakening of the arriving frontal boundary, we're still in line for the chance of a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will take us through the day, with the best chance of storms coming during the afternoon. While these will not be a major threat for everyone, storms could put down some locally heavy downpours where they develop.

That takes care of the need for a standby umbrella, but what about the air conditioners? Well, Summer is preparing to double down on its final full day with highs set to soar handily into the middle and upper 80s!

Friday & Beyond

Fall officially begins at 4:20 PM on Friday afternoon, but really just in the strictest definition of the word. A sprawling ridge of high pressure will amplify while also spreading east through the next several days, keeping the flood gates open for more and more hot air to spill in across the Great Lakes.

Mostly sunny skies will continue from Friday through at least Tuesday with highs easily reaching the middle and upper 80s all the way through. A few locations may even top the 90-degree mark, putting us right in the ballpark of a few record highs which could easily be tied if not broken if temperatures continue to inch higher.

For those of us itching for some appropriate Fall weather, things have to take a cooler turn at some point. Keep an eye on the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast to see when we may turn the corner!

