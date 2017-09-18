Police need help finding wanted man in Pinconning

Authorities need the public’s help naming a wanted man in Pinconning.

The Pinconning Police Department posted a surveillance image of the man to their Facebook page on Monday, Sept. 18.

They did not say what crime the man is wanted for, but are asking the public’s helping identifying and locating him.

If you have any information, please call Sgt. Terry Spencer at 989-879-4270.

