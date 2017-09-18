EXCLUSIVE: Local DJ helps save wedding guest

DJ Dean Rusch of Rusch Entertainment was recently pumping up a wedding party when things got serious.

Someone told Rusch there was a medical emergency. A wedding guest named Tony had collapsed.

"They had been looking for two minutes for an automatic defibrillator and the banquet hall had none and nobody had any out of 250 people at the wedding,” Rusch said.

Luckily, Rusch did. It was something he carried as a tennis coach.

Several of the wedding guests, who happened to be doctors and nurses, worked on Tony as Rusch tried to mediate the scene.

Two shocks later, and Rusch’s AED ended up saving Tony’s life.

"He sat up and he said to Ryan, 'I'm sorry for ruining your wedding,’” Rusch said. “And nobody thought about it as ruining the party, we just wanted to save this guy and then it ended up being an amazing, just a joyous bash. We partied like no other wedding ever."

Rusch said he’s been a DJ at more than 1,500 weddings, but this was a first.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.