Bay City considers cutting costs with firefighters, police

A local city is weighing its public safety staffing options as it considers contracts for its firefighters and police.

Bay City Mayor Kath Newsham broke a deadlock between an even divided Bay City Commission on the issue of public safety.

The decision gave the Head of the Department of Public Safety and City Manager the power to decide the number of firefighters they will staff.

“The city manager and I discussed it, though, that 12 full-time firefighters and six public safety officers would be a good compromise and would work. You'd have 18 on fire, but you'd have six public safety officers that can also be used for law enforcement duties as necessary,” Public Safety Director Mike Cecchini said.

Commissioner Lynn Stamiras said he was in favor of a plan that would involve some reductions.

“I’m in favor of sticking with the plan we had in 2012, which was to downsize the department,” Stamiras said.

However, all of this is making local resident Paul McBride very unhappy because he wants to see more firefighters and police officers.

“You're looking at 2.5 firefighters per day and in my opinion that is not sufficient,” McBride said.

