A few showers today, warm up follows Wednesday

It was a beautiful ending to our Monday in Mid-Michigan as the sun broke out after some early morning clouds. But just as soon as the clear skies arrived, the clouds are returning this morning, and eventually those clouds will be joined by a few showers today.

Today & Tonight

While the cloud cover is increasing, we're still dry for the moment around Mid-Michigan, but showers will start to develop in at least a few areas around 9 AM or after, and chances will continue into the afternoon.

Coverage of rain today will be scattered, and many of us will not see a thing. Rain chances will be highest along I-69 and areas to the south. Chances are smaller in the Tri-Cities region and the Thumb, with not much if any expected north US-10.

Rainfall totals will be unimpressive, with less than .10" expected if you can even measure it at all.

Even if you don't see rain, cloud cover today will be a bit more stubborn than yesterday, with mostly cloudy skies expected for most. This will keep high temperatures a bit cooler, but we'll still manage plenty of readings in the low to mid 70s.

Any rain should fade later on this evening into the overnight period, but skies should stay mostly cloudy. This will keep lows a bit more mild for tomorrow morning, with temperatures out the door Wednesday expected to be a few degrees on either side of 60.

Wednesday

After some early morning cloud cover, Wednesday will feature decreasing cloud cover toward the afternoon hours, with skies partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon.

This increased sunshine and southerly wind flow will lead to a substantial warm up with a return the lower 80s for most for afternoon highs. While the 80s may be nice, humidity values will be increasing too, with dew points expected to head back into the middle 60s.

Late in the evening and overnight, a cold front will be approaching from the west and may lead to a few showers toward Thursday morning. It's worth noting however, that this front will be weakening as it moves in, and rain may not reach us in Mid-Michigan. The highest chances would be areas along US-127.

Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy night, with lows on the mild side in the middle 60s.

