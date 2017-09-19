A few showers tonight, warm up follows Wednesday

A gray and gloomy Tuesday with showers in the south and east side of the sate. Today was our last "cool" day as summer heat returns tomorrow. Along with higher temps we will see higher humidity. It will feel more like summer rather than fall by the end of this week.

Tonight

Clouds are holding tough this evening and showers are few and far between. Showers are possible for the rest of this evening and into tonight, but the rain will continue to be scattered so not everyone will see the rain.

Rain chances will be highest along I-69 and areas to the south and east near the Thumb. Chances are smaller in the Tri-Cities region and west, with not much if any expected north US-10.

Rainfall totals will be unimpressive, with less than .10" expected if you can even measure it at all.

Even if you aren't seeing rain, cloud cover is stubborn, with mostly cloudy skies expected for the rest of the evening and tonight as well. The rain and clouds kept temperatures cooler, with highs in the lower 70s. This evening we are only cooling slightly into the upper 60s.

Any rain should fade tonight after around 12 AM, but skies should stay mostly cloudy. This will keep lows a bit more mild for tomorrow morning, with temperatures out the door Wednesday expected to be a few degrees on either side of 60°.

Wednesday

After some early morning cloud cover, Wednesday will feature decreasing cloud cover toward the afternoon hours, with skies partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon.

This increased sunshine and southerly wind flow will lead to a substantial warm up with a return the lower 80s for most for afternoon highs. While the 80s may be nice, humidity values will be increasing too, with dew points expected to head back into the middle 60s.

Late in the evening and overnight, a cold front will be approaching from the west and may lead to a few showers toward Thursday morning. It's worth noting however, that this front will be weakening as it moves in, and rain may not reach us in Mid-Michigan. The highest chances would be areas along US-127.

Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy night, with lows on the mild side in the middle 60s.

