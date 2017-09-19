Aaaarrrrgh, you filthy land lubbers. Today be International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

International Talk Like a Pirate Day was founded by John Baur and Mark Summers (aka Ol’ Chumbucket and Cap’n Slappy) in 1995 during a game of racquetball.

If you are out and about today, don’t be surprised to hear someone say “Ahoy Matie”, “Aye, Aye Capt’n” or “Land ho!”.

You can always respond with a hearty “Avast” or “Bilge rat”.

>>If you need help getting your sea legs with pirate lingo, click here.<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.