Hot & humid stretch, but likely short of records

With very little rainfall lately, temperatures have been the big weather story in Mid-Michigan with 80s returning after a cooler and more comfortable stretch.

Temperatures in the 80s during the month of September aren't unheard of in Michigan, but the highs we're expecting in the middle and upper 80s later on this week are still going to be around 10-15 degrees above our average this time of year.

While the temperatures are expected to be above-average, record territory appears to be just out of reach in the days ahead.

Temperatures are expected to climb back into the lower 80s by Wednesday afternoon for most, with middle 80s, possibly upper 80s by the end of the workweek into the weekend. For a complete look, check out the 7-Day Forecast.

So where exactly do those records stand? For Saginaw and Flint, the two official climate reporting stations, most of the temperatures are in the lower 90s. The complete list is below for September 20th (Wednesday) through September 24th (Sunday).

Saginaw Wednesday: 90 Thursday: 94 Friday: 90 Saturday: 92 Sunday: 90

Flint Wednesday: 89 Thursday: 94 Friday: 94 Saturday: 89 Sunday: 91



Even though most of the record temperatures are in the 90s, Flint has a few days at 89 that we may get close. And although the forecast is calling for middle 80s for now, it's entirely possible we could be a bit warmer and reach 90 in a few spots.

Going back to last week, a lot of our actual temperatures overachieved compared to the data, so we'll see if that happens again this week.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.