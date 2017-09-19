Hot & humid stretch, may tie or beat records

Temperatures have been the big weather story in Mid-Michigan this week with 80s returning after a cooler and more comfortable start to the work week.

Friday is the first official day of Fall, but it will feel far from it. As we approach the first weekend of fall it will feel more like the dog days of summer as temps approach near record breaking temps.

Temperatures in the 80s during the month of September aren't unheard of in Michigan, but average temperatures for this month are between 69-72°.

The highs we're expecting for Friday and the weekend will be in the middle and upper 80s. Those temps are around 10 to nearly 20 degrees above our average this time of year.

While the temperatures are expected to be above-average, record territory appears to be just a finer tip out of reach in the days ahead.

Temperatures reached the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon, and middle 80s are expected Thursday with upper 80s by the end of the workweek and into the weekend. For a complete look, check out the 7-Day Forecast.

So where exactly do those records stand?

For Saginaw and Flint, the two official climate reporting stations, most of the record temperatures are in the lower 90s. The complete list is below for September 20th (Wednesday) through September 24th (Sunday).

Saginaw Wednesday: 90° (1931) Thursday: 91° (1931) Friday: 89° (1941) Saturday: 92° (1937) Sunday: 90° (2007)

Flint Wednesday: 89° (1998) Thursday: 90° (1931) Friday: 90° (1941) Saturday: 89° (1936) Sunday: 89° (2007)



Even though most of the record temperatures are in the 90s, both Flint and Saginaw have a few days at 89° that we may get close too or surpass. Our current forecast is calling for middle and upper 80s for now, but it's entirely possible we could be a bit warmer and reach 90° in a few spots tying or even beating a few of the current records.

Going back to last week, a lot of our actual temperatures overachieved compared to the data, so we'll see if that happens again this week.

