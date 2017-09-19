Medicare phone scam in Thomas Township

The Thomas Township Public Safety Office reports telephone scams by people who claim they are from Medicare.

The unknown people making these phone calls are asking for personal information, claiming they need to update their records.

The Public Safety Office reminds people to not give personal information over the phone.

If you do receive such a phone call, hang up and report it to the Federal Trade Commission at (877) 382-4357.

