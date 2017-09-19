Bay City Commissioners OK medical marijuana facilities in city l - WNEM TV 5

Bay City Commissioners OK medical marijuana facilities in city limits

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Bay City Commissioners have adopted an ordinance to allow medical marijuana facilities to operate within Bay City limits.

The commission made the move in a five-to-three vote Monday night.

It notes that this resolution does not mean manufacturers and dispensaries will be able to move in, but it does open the door for consideration.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.