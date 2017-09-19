Wynonna Judd takes over the Temple Theater

Country star Wynonna Judd is coming to Saginaw this Saturday.

Wynonna & The Big Noise is passing through Mid-Michigan on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. as part of their Roots & Revival Tour. The band is part of the Temple’s month-long celebration of old and new country music.

Stacey Gannon from the Temple Theater said this headline band has a big stake in the country scene.

“Once dubbed by Rolling Stone as the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline, Wynonna’s rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide,” Gannon said. “Five-time Grammy winner and New York Times best-selling author, Wynonna has received over 60 industry awards with countless charting singles, including 20 No. 1 hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” and “Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).”

Gannon said their new album has sounds from different genres and periods in the band's work.

“Wynonna & The Big Noise will explore the past, present, and future of Wynonna’s extensive 33-year career during the performance,” Gannon said. “Wynonna has described the new sound as ‘vintage yet modern’ and a ‘return to the well.’ It’s a rootsy work encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul, and rock.”

For more information and a full list of shows, go to the Temple Theater’s website.

