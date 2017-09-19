Saginaw Schools missed $7 million payment, could have long-term impact

A local school district bungled its bookkeeping and missed a $7 million payment to the State of Michigan.

The Saginaw Public School's annual payment was due by August 21, but because of a change in banks since the payment was made last year, it didn't happen on time.

While the district has since paid their bill, the mistake could end up haunting them for years to come. There is now a negative report on the district's credit rating, which will be there for the next ten years, according to Rudy Patterson, President of the Board of Education.

Patterson went on to tell TV5 that could make getting future loans difficult, and the district's credit rating has been damaged.

Patterson also said the school board wasn't made aware of the issue until Monday night, despite the fact that the Superintendent of the district and the Chief Financial Officer knew about it.

The Saginaw School Board will gather for an action meeting tomorrow night and the issue will be discussed.

