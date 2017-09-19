Michigan doctor charged with genital mutilation wins release - WNEM TV 5

Michigan doctor charged with genital mutilation wins release

DETROIT (AP) -

A Detroit-area doctor charged with performing genital mutilation on girls in a Muslim sect will be released from jail as she awaits trial.

A judge on Tuesday was persuaded to grant bond to Dr. Jumana Nagarwala after supporters pledged to pay more than $4 million if she flees the country. Federal Judge Bernard Friedman called it a "very comprehensive package."

Nagarwala has been in custody since her arrest in April, and it will be a few days more before she's released. She must wear an electronic tether.

Nagarwala denies any crime and says she performed a religious custom on girls from her Muslim sect, the Dawoodi Bohra. Eight people have been charged, including two Minnesota mothers and the owner of a Detroit-area clinic where the alleged procedures occurred after hours.

