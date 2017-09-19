Michigan approves petition form for minimum wage initiative - WNEM TV 5

Michigan approves petition form for minimum wage initiative

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Michigan election officials have approved the petition form for a group wanting to raise the state's minimum wage and eliminate a smaller wage paid to tipped employees.

One Fair Wage Michigan -- which is led by advocates for restaurant workers -- cleared the procedural step Tuesday at the Board of State Canvassers. It needs roughly 252,000 valid voter signatures in a six-month window to submit the proposal to the Republican-led Legislature.

If lawmakers didn't act, the measure would go to a public vote in 2018.

Michigan's hourly minimum wage is $8.90 and rises to $9.25 in January. Under the proposal, the wage would rise to $12 by 2022.

The minimum wage for tipped employees would gradually increase from $3.38 until reaching the minimum wage for all other workers in 2024.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.