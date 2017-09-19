Police warn of Craigslist concert scam in Lapeer County

Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about a fake concert tickets being sold on Craigslist.

A Lapeer County resident found concert tickets being sold out of the Detroit area for a Tim McGraw and Faith Hill show.

The resident met the seller near Ortonville, Michigan to make the purchase. When the resident tried to use the concert ticket at the Palace of Auburn Hills, they were told it was a fraud ticket and the real one was bought with a stolen credit card.

The deputy’s investigation found that a real concert ticket was purchased using stolen credit card numbers. The real concert ticket was then copied a number of times and sold on Craigslist. Multiple concerts were targeted by this scam, including:

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at the Palace of Auburn Hills

Bob Seger at the Palace of Auburn Hills

Kid Rock at the Little Caesars Area

Police have identified two suspects in this case:

A female in her mid-forties standing at 5’05” with an average build. She goes by the alias of Tina Mcraw. The phone number she used on Craigslist is (330) 299-8557.

A male in his late teens standing at 6’0” with a slim build. He goes by the alias of Tracey or Terry Mcraw and other names associated with Michael Shalom and Dominic Moya.

The suspects used a silver GMC Envoy and a white vehicle with Colorado plates on them. Police said both of the suspects are from Saginaw, Michigan.

On Sept. 16, Lapeer County deputies bought a fraud ticket and arranged a meeting with one of the suspects. Acting under cover, the deputy took the suspect into custody.

The suspect was released pending further investigation. Deputies have not released the names with criminal charges as the investigation is still on going.

Lapeer County Sheriff deputies advise those who have purchased a fake concert ticket from Craigslist to contact their local police department to file a criminal complaint. They also remind residents to only purchase concert tickets only from reliable retailers.

