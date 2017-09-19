Elementary teacher raises money for new classroom chairs

Getting a group of second graders to sit still in class can be a challenge, but one teacher is finding success in some unique chairs.

Unable to get funding from the district, Tracy Kuhn turned to online crowdsourcing to raise money for the chairs.

What looks like an ordinary second grade classroom is actually anything but that. Bouncy balls are usually all fun and games, but not in this case.

“When you get distracted you need something to focus on and I think when you have those you can just move around so you can, you know, stay focused on what you’re doing,” said seven-year-old K’lynn Erby, one of Kuhn’s students.

Kuhn went above and beyond to get her class flexible seating. She knew the school couldn’t pay for them, so she used a crowdfunding website to ask for donations.

Sure enough, strangers stepped forward to pay for 15 movable chairs for her class at Sherwood Elementary.

“It felt so awesome because when I checked my emails the first thing it said was donor so and so sponsored your project and I was like oh my goodness that’s awesome,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn said the chairs help kids burn off steam while staying focused on their assignments.

After receiving funding for her first classroom, Kuhn is hoping to outfit the whole grade with chairs just like them.

Parents are thrilled that classrooms are thinking outside of the box. They hope even more donors step up to add double the amount of flexible seats.

“I actually, before school started, I had two parents come up to me and ask about the stability balls or a wobble seat, so I was like oh that was a great idea to do this,” Kuhn said.

According to K’lynn, the new chairs have her stamp of approval, too.

“They’re movey and they’re comfortable and they’re different than regular chairs,” K’lynn said.

