Home invasion suspect believed to be in Flint

Authorities need your help locating a wanted man believed to be in Flint.

Police are searching for 30-year-old Deonte Cortez Scales. He's described as 6’3” tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

Officials said Scales is wanted for armed robbery, home invasion, and felony firearm. He is believed to be in the Flint area.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

If you have information, call the Crime Stoppers of Flint at 1-800-422-JAIL.

