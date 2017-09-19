Cash reward offered for wanted armed robbery suspect - WNEM TV 5

Cash reward offered for wanted armed robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man. 

Police are searching for 22-year-old Devon Antwan Thomas. He is described as 6’0” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.  

Officials said Thomas is wanted for armed robbery, home invasion, and felony firearm.

He is believed to be in the Flint area.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. 

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can call Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.