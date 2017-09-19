Residents concerned over plan to cut firefighters in Bay City

Bay City's fire department is in for a major staffing change.

Monday night, the Bay City Commission gave full authority to decide fire department staffing to City Manager Dana Muscott.

"At last night's meeting, they changed routes a little bit and turned it back to myself, to the city manager, to allow me to do administratively what I’m supposed to do by law,” Muscott said.

The initial proposal was to have a full-time staff of 12 firefighters and six public safety officers - bringing the total staff to 18.

Meanwhile, surrounding communities have:

Saginaw – 51

Midland – 42

Flint – 87

With a population of roughly 33,000 people, Bay City's Public Safety Department believes even on hand, 12 firefighters and six police officers who are cross trained in fire prevention is just enough to keep this city safe.

Even though that number may seem small, what many don't know is that Bay City's Police Department is also trained in fire safety.

"We made a recommendation initially for 12, alright. We have another 48 firefighters that are out patrolling the streets, because every detective and every patrol officer working, I’m cross trained, everyone in here is a firefighter as well,” Michael Cecchini said.

That means, overall, Bay City's Fire Department may become one of the biggest within Mid-Michigan.

“At this point, we actually have more firefighters at fires than we ever did,” Muscott said.

