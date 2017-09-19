Teachers across country train to carry firearms in schools

Teachers across the country are training to carry firearms in their schools. It's a controversial subject in state legislatures and classrooms across the nation.

An elementary school principal who chose not to be named is one of more than 1,000 educators from 12 states taking the three-day firearms course in rural Ohio.

Hitting targets, the principal said, is preparation for protecting his students.

“When I walk down the halls I actually think about where I would go, how would I react,” the principal said.

The training is free. It’s funded by a pro-gun group and by donations after the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

That’s not sitting well with some.

“Never in a million years would I have guess that one response to what happened in our town would be to arm teachers. It’s absurd,” Abbey Clements, a former Sandy Hook teacher said.

While laws in most states prohibit arming teachers, many have a loophole that can allow it.

During the training, an educator was seen shooting what would have been a student in a scenario. However, the principal said seeing that doesn’t make him second guess the choice to have guns in schools.

“It's one of those things where it's an accident, we might take one, but we might have saved 30-40 other kids,” the principal said.

Some participants said they informed parents they're armed in the classroom, but not all.

