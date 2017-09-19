Visitors upset about potholes inside Saginaw cemetery

A local man says the roads inside a Mid-Michigan cemetery have been rough for years, but now he wants something done about it.

Every week Rey Vela visits the grave sites for his parents and two brothers at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in south Saginaw, but he's frustrated because to see the ones he loves he must deal with large pot holes.

"It bothers me, it bothers my wife. It bothers other people too that the place isn't getting maintained. I have to drive in the grass to avoid hitting the potholes,” Vela said.

Vela said the pothole problem isn't new. He said the road has been poorly maintained for a decade.

"It gets worse every year. Not only damages your car, but it looks terrible. Something needs to be done about it,” he said.

Vela said for the past three years he's brought the issue to the Diocese of Saginaw, who run the cemetery, looking for a pothole patch and answers.

"They tell us they're going to do it, but it doesn't get done,” Vela said.

Vela said members of the diocese have told him they don't have the money to make the repairs.

A statement sent to TV5 from the Diocese doesn't mention money, though:

“We are working on the roads at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Work was done mid-July to prep and patch several potholes and there are plans to return and patch more before winter. The most critical areas appear to be affected by two broken water lines below the asphalt and we are assessing the situation. It would be futile to patch the roadway if there is another more serious problem underneath.”

The statement does explain why the Diocese has been hesitant to patch the holes, but it didn't give a time frame on when the assessment will be complete.

