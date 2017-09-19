Relatives of Bay City woman escape deadly Mexico earthquake

Rescue workers and volunteers search a building that collapsed after an earthquake in downtown Mexico City. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

While devastating images pour in from Mexico City following a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, we're learning some good news from the region thanks to a local connection.

The earthquake jolted central Mexico, causing buildings in the capital to sway. The tremors came on the anniversary of the 1985 quake that killed thousands and devastated the region.

A Mexico City native living in Bay City said she's breathing a sigh of relief after many of her relatives escaped the worst of it.

Nina Hageness hasn't been back home since December, but she still has plenty of relatives still living south of the border.

When she first found out about the quake, she panicked because she couldn't reach them right away.

It's pretty scary. I'm in Michigan, my family is in Mexico City. It's scary not being able to know what's happening on the ground,” Hageness said.

Hageness said one relative just outside the city suffered a minor injury to his arm in a fall during the quake.

“So far, thankfully, everyone is okay. Very scared, shaken up. I have family who lives in a high-rise apartment and they were just scared, they couldn't get down,” Hageness said.

Until phone service is restored Hageness said she's relying on her younger relatives who use social media to keep in touch.

