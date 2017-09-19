Several high school students cited for drag racing on M-13

Several local high school students are in trouble with the law after police received reports of drag racing on a busy state highway.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department and the Pinconning Police Department said they have received several complaints in the last few days of students drag racing on M-13 from the Bay-Arenac ISD Center to Pinconning High School.

“Safety is one of Law Enforcements biggest concerns, especially when it comes to our young driver's out there,” the department posted on Facebook.

Tuesday, the police department said several local students were issued citations.

“If you have any young driver's in your home, please remind them of the importance of following the law, safety, and the consequences that may follow if they don't follow the law!” the department said.

