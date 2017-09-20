Fire breaks out in pool house - WNEM TV 5

Fire breaks out in pool house

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw County Central Dispatch is reporting a fire in a pool house on Saginaw's west side.

Firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Traum Drive south of Weiss Street, just before 5 a.m.Wednesday.

There is no word on the cause of the blaze right now.

