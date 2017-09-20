Heat & humidity return to Mid-Michigan after AM fog

After a few "cooler" days in Mid-Michigan, summer-like conditions will be returning to Mid-Michigan as we enter the halfway point in the workweek. With the first weekend of fall fast approaching, it looks like they won't be leaving anytime soon.

Today & Tonight

Any lingering rain from overnight has been pushing off to the north, but in its wake, we have plenty of fog that has developed for the Wednesday morning commute. While visibilities are mostly in the 1-3 mile range, we have some dense pockets in between, so a few extra minutes wouldn't be a bad idea on the morning drive.

Fog will last through a good chunk of the morning hours, but we should start to see improvement around the lunch hour if not before. As that fog lifts out, skies will be mostly cloudy, but cloud cover is expected to decrease during the afternoon hours and we should sneak in some sun before the day is done.

We expect to be dry after this morning, but it's worth noting that a few models have been suggesting some sprinkle activity in the Thumb later this afternoon. If anything does manage to develop, it would be isolated and brief.

Skies will be clear through the first half of the overnight, but clouds will return toward the Thursday morning commute. A dying cold front to the west will be moving closer as well, which could lead to a few showers, but most will be dry with that front losing steam.

Overnight lows will be mild and muggy once again tonight, with lows falling into the middle 60s and dew points remaining high.

