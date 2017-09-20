Automaker cutting production

Falling demand for new vehicles is prompting Ford Motor Company to cut production at five North American sites through the rest of 2017.

In Michigan, Ford plans a two week shutdown at it's Flat Rock plant where Mustangs and Lincoln Continentals are built.

Workers will be idled for one week at the Michigan Assembly Plant which produces the Ford Focus and C-Max small cars.

Ford's U.S. sales were down 4 percent through August compared to the same period last year.

Total industry sales dipped 3 percent.

"Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved"