No injuries in explosion that levels Detroit motorcycle club

Television and radio broadcasters report an explosion destroyed a Detroit motorcycle club.
Fire investigators were going through the debris early Wednesday, several hours after the blast and fire at the Street Royalty Motorcycle Club on the city's west side. No injuries were reported.
WDIV-TV reports utility workers shut off a natural gas line. It's not immediately clear what caused the gas leak or explosion.
