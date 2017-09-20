Temps may be in the 80s, but humidity has us feeling like the 90s

Unless you've been under a rock, you know the summer heat is hanging on in Mid-Michigan as we approach the first weekend of fall, making things feel anything but fall-like.

Yesterday, we featured a story that showed our forecast temperatures, at least for now, may come up a little bit short of our record temperatures for the dates moving forward. To find out where our records stand, you can head to that story here: "Hot & humid stretch, but likely short of records".

If you didn't see that article or haven't seen already, our records for the upcoming days are mostly in the lower 90s.

But even though our temperatures may not hit 90, our humidity levels will be ramping up alongside those hot temperatures. When we see a combination of hot temperatures and high humidity, we take a look at the Heat Index.

The Heat Index is a measure of how hot it really feels to us when you factor in the humidity, using either the relative humidity or the dew point. You can think of this as a summer version of the wind chill we use in the winter season, to tell how cold it actually feels outside.

A reasonable example for the upcoming days and the weekend is a temperature of 88° and a dew point of 65°. Using the Heat Index Calculator from the Weather Prediction Center, we're given a "feels like" value of 90°. To try yourself, head to the Heat Index Calculator page.

When the Heat Index starts to approach 100° or higher for a few days at a time, the National Weather Service will issue Heat Advisories. For this stretch of hot weather in Mid-Michigan, we do NOT expect to see values that high, but it's always a good reference point.

So just how hot will it feel over the next couple of days? Our heat index values should easily be able to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s, and if we manage to get some air temperatures that reach 90, we may be able to reach heat index readings in the middle 90s.

With the best stretch occurring over the weekend, be sure to find a way to enjoy this weather outdoors, for at least a few hours. It looks like a pretty good weekend for boating and possibly hitting the beach. We'll look to keep you posted on those forecasts tomorrow and Friday.

Now for the obvious reminder, always be sure you're staying hydrated in stretches of hot weather like these while taking plenty of breaks. Also, sunscreen will be super important with plenty of sun, especially over the weekend. Also, be sure to check the car twice for children and pets, while also checking on the elderly, sick, or those without A/C.

For a breakdown of the Heat Index, check out this chart below, courtesy of the National Weather Service!

