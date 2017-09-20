Essexville police investigating 'suspicious situation'

The Essexville Public Safety Department is investigating after a 14-year-old girl said she noticed a suspicious man following her home from school.

The department said the situation happened on Sept. 19 at Pine and Nebobish in Bay County.

The teen told investigators that she was walking home from school at around 3:30 p.m. when she noticed a suspicious man at that location. She continued walking on Nebobish and the man crossed the street and began walking about 25 yards behind her.

The girl said she felt uncomfortable, as the man never said anything, and he didn’t try to get closer to her.

She told police she went north on Main Street where she lost sight of the man.

He is described as being about 6’5”, in his 40s with a black beard that went down to his chest. The beard had some gray in it.

He was wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt with a hood pulled up.

Police report the case is still under investigation, and that with the details provided so far, it is not an attempted abduction. Officials said the teen did the right thing and reported a suspicious situation.

Investigators said they will have patrols in the area looking for the man. At this point, they just want to speak with him.

If you know anything about the situation, please call the Essexville Public Safety Department at (989) 892-2541.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.