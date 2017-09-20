Rehabilitation Reunion Open House open to everyone - WNEM TV 5

Rehabilitation Reunion Open House open to everyone

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Former HealthSource Saginaw rehabilitation patients, their families, and everyone else has the chance to get together, talk about their accomplishments, and celebrate with food and prizes.

The Medical Rehabilitation Center at HealthSource Saginaw is hosting the Rehabilitation Reunion Open House on Friday, Sept. 22 from 1:30 – 4 p.m.

Local vendors will be on-hand to share new technology in the field, as well as services available to the community.

Everyone is welcome to see the healthcare services available to them in this free event, located at 3340 Hospital Road.

For more information, contact the Medical Rehabilitation Center at (989) 790-7812.

>>Click here for more on the Medical Rehabilitation Center<<

