Laird opens Grand Blanc research center focusing on automotive communication

Laird is opening a new research and design center in Grand Blanc designed to help develop wireless communication.

The mission of the research center is to connect vehicles in the U.S. and around the globe by enabling wireless communication inside a vehicle.

Laird said it found it fitting to set up shop in Grand Blanc as the area has a reputation for being a technology hub that serves the American automotive industry. The company also said this expansion will offer some local employment opportunities, although exact numbers are not available.

Laird is a global technology company focused on wireless applications and advanced antenna systems. Their developments are part of many markets including electronics, automotive, industrial, medical, telecom, computing, and mobile devices.

