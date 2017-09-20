Jamie calls Mid-Michigan “home sweet home” and is excited to be back after spending some time in Northern Michigan. Originally from the Detroit area, Jamie began her career at WBKB News in Alpena. There she wore many hats ranging from shooting, producing, reporting and anchoring.

Jamie first discovered her love for broadcasting after taking on a journalism class in high school to fulfill an elective. After being chosen to anchor the morning announcements, it was love at first broadcast.

She is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan- Flint where she studied Communication with a focus in media studies and Political Science. During her undergrad, Jamie was very involved on campus and in the community through volunteering, participating in yearly fashion shows to raise money, and sitting on the Campus Activities Board. Jamie also took on a valuable opportunity and interned with FOX 2 News in Detroit while attending the university. It was this experience that reassured her that broadcasting is what she wanted to spend her life doing. She says “If you do what you love, you’ll never have to work a day in your life”, and she believes she’s accomplished that.

Staying up to date on what’s going on in the world and keeping you informed is her passion! She prides herself on delivering quality, accurate, and engaging news. When she’s not behind the news desk or in the field, Jamie enjoys blogging, shopping, cooking, reading, and photography.

She joins WNEM TV 5 as a morning anchor and reporter. You can catch her weekday mornings. If you have any questions, comments, or story ideas she’d love to hear from you! Follow her on social media @JamieSherrodTV or shoot her an email at Jamie.sherrod@wnem.com