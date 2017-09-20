Bob Seger suite being auctioned to aid hurricane victims

Farm Bureau Insurance is auctioning off an exclusive Bob Seger suite to aid Hurricane Irma and Harvey victims.

The charity auction will be for a suite at Seger’s last concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Sept. 23.

“We are delighted to be working with our partners at the Palace and with a Michigan legend like Bob Seger,” said Vice President of Marketing, Vic Verchereau. “It will be a historic night for a truly worthy cause.”

The suite includes 12 tickets, six parking passes, and $400 in food and beverage credits.

The opening bid starts at $6,000. Bids for the package can be made at eBay item number 162675182384.

All proceeds from the auction will go toward Direct Relief Foundation. The organization is on the ground in Texas, Florida, and throughout the Caribbean supporting healthcare facilities affected by Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Direct Relief has provided $4 million in medicines and supplies in 144 emergency shipments to 36 clinics in Texas.

