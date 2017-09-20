Michigan board limits bargaining by unionized state workers

A Michigan panel is prohibiting 35,000 state employees from bargaining on seniority and other provisions related to the handling of layoffs, transfers and overtime.

The Civil Service Commission's move Wednesday is being condemned by unions as another conservative-led political attack against organized labor. Gov. Rick Snyder's administration says allowing contract negotiations on some topics has hampered agencies' ability to operate efficiently and cost-effectively.

Snyder's three appointees to the panel backed the rule changes. A Democrat appointed by former Gov. Jennifer Granholm voted against them.

Hundreds of unionized workers rallied outside and crowded the state meeting room in Lansing, applauding loudly when their leaders testified in opposition to the rule changes. The rules also limit the use of state-paid leave time for employees to work on union-related business.

